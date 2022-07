1969 Dodge Dart GTS 440 Clone Is Flexing Magnum Six-Pack Muscle, It's Not Cheap

This 1969 example, chassis number LL23B9B377035, is a two-door hardtop that originally featured a puny inline-six engine. The first B stands for 225 cubic inches, the largest displacement offered by the Chrysler Corporation for the Slant-6 engine family. Had it been the 440, the B should've been replaced by K for the regular engine, L for the high-performance tune, or M for the Six Pack.The Dart's brochure for the 1969 model year lists the 225 with 145 ponies and 215 pound-feet (292 Nm) of torque on deck. The attached brochure doesn't mention a word about the 440 due to limited availability.Exclusive to the Dart GTS, the 7.2-liter colossus used to make 375 ponies and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) in this application. Combined with a curb weight of around 3,300 pounds (1,497 kilograms), the 440-engined muscle car is capable of showing 426 HEMI-powered siblings a thing or two in the quarter mile. Augmented with an upsized oil pan, an aluminum intake, and Holley-sourced carburetors, the 440 in this blue-painted example is said to develop in the ballpark of 360 horsepower at the rear wheels.Listed by RK Motors Charlotte with 41,053 miles (66,068 kilometers) on the clock, this rotisserie-restored blast from the past is estimated to make 451 pound-feet (611 Nm) at the rear wheels. Offered for similar money to a brand-new 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, the Dart GTS clone is jamming an A833 four-speed manual.Topped by a Hurst shifter, the period-correct gearbox is complemented by an 8.75-inch rear axle. Factory-like power steering also needs to be mentioned, along with front discs, rear drums, welded subframe connectors, factory-inspired suspension with front and rear sway bars, and the period-correct B7 medium blue metallic paintwork. Pictured on 15-inch painted steelies with poverty caps, this cool tribute flaunts turbo mufflers.Big power wrapped in head-turning style never goes out of fashion, but the question is, would you spend $83,900 on this car instead of a Redeye?