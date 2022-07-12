1969 Dodge Dart GTS 440 Clone Is Flexing Magnum Six-Pack Muscle, It's Not Cheap

Produced between 1967 and 1976, the fourth-gen Dart lived the best and worst of times. Before the introduction of unleaded gasoline and emission control devices, the A-body model was offered with the gargantuan 440.
This 1969 example, chassis number LL23B9B377035, is a two-door hardtop that originally featured a puny inline-six engine. The first B stands for 225 cubic inches, the largest displacement offered by the Chrysler Corporation for the Slant-6 engine family. Had it been the 440, the B should've been replaced by K for the regular engine, L for the high-performance tune, or M for the Six Pack.The Dart's brochure for the 1969 model year lists the 225 with 145 ponies and 215 pound-feet (292 Nm) of torque on deck. The attached brochure doesn't mention a word about the 440 due to limited availability.
Exclusive to the Dart GTS, the 7.2-liter colossus used to make 375 ponies and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) in this application. Combined with a curb weight of around 3,300 pounds (1,497 kilograms), the 440-engined muscle car is capable of showing 426 HEMI-powered siblings a thing or two in the quarter mile. Augmented with an upsized oil pan, an aluminum intake, and Holley-sourced carburetors, the 440 in this blue-painted example is said to develop in the ballpark of 360 horsepower at the rear wheels.
Listed by RK Motors Charlotte with 41,053 miles (66,068 kilometers) on the clock, this rotisserie-restored blast from the past is estimated to make 451 pound-feet (611 Nm) at the rear wheels. Offered for similar money to a brand-new 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, the Dart GTS clone is jamming an A833 four-speed manual.
Topped by a Hurst shifter, the period-correct gearbox is complemented by an 8.75-inch rear axle. Factory-like power steering also needs to be mentioned, along with front discs, rear drums, welded subframe connectors, factory-inspired suspension with front and rear sway bars, and the period-correct B7 medium blue metallic paintwork. Pictured on 15-inch painted steelies with poverty caps, this cool tribute flaunts turbo mufflers.
Big power wrapped in head-turning style never goes out of fashion, but the question is, would you spend $83,900 on this car instead of a Redeye?
