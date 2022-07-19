1970 Dodge Charger Was Left To Rot in a Field, Gets First Wash in 30 Years

Seeing a fully restored classic car at a local show is one of the best automotive-related things out there. On the flip side, we have millions of vehicles rotting away across the U.S., and most of them will never be rescued. That's a sad fate for any classic car, but it's even worse when the rig in question is a 1970 Dodge Charger.
Yes, muscle cars from the golden era get dumped at the junkyard too. It may seem incredible right now, given how expensive they can be, but many of the classics we love and adore were abandoned or sold for scrap at some point. And needless to say, most of them are too rusty to be saved in 2022.
But some of these cars get lucky and eventually get that second chance they've been waiting for. This 1970 Dodge Charger is one of them. And it was rescued after spending at least 30 years in a field. Does it still run? Obviously not! Is it road worthy? No way! But is it still a cool muscle car to own? Hell, yeah! Especially if you can take it home for only $1,000.
That's exactly how much YouTube's "Cam Racing" paid for this 1970 Charger. Yes, it's rusty, and it will need a lot of work and cash to run and drive again, but that's a bargain given that people are trying to flip barn finds like these for up to $5,000 nowadays.
So is this Charger off to a shop for a full-blown restoration? Well, not exactly. It's not exactly a rare Charger, so returning it to as-new factory specifications will cost more than its actual value in Concours-ready condition. For the time being, the owner is looking to get it running and drive it around for a bit. Because that's what barn-found YouTube entertainment is all about these days.
Probably the muscle car will need a new engine. While it has a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 under the hood (which might be a numbers-matching mill), the unit might be too far gone and replaced.
But until that happens, the owner gave the pony the power washer treatment for a closer look at the burnt orange paint. And it doesn't look all that bad save for the rust spots and a few rough areas on the rear fenders. It might just be a solid base for a rat rod with a beefed-up V8 under the hood. Check it out in the video below.
