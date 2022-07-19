1970 Dodge Charger Was Left To Rot in a Field, Gets First Wash in 30 Years

More on this:

1 1953 Jaguar XK120 Emerges Out of the Barn After 50 Years, Engine Still Runs

2 1962 Ford Thunderbird Spent 25 Years in a Barn; It's Almost Ready To Impress

3 1968 Mercury Cougar 500 Sees Daylight After 31 Years, It's Rarer Than Hen's Teeth

4 Here’s the Road to Your Next Barn-Find, and the Start Your Next Restoration Project

5 Abandoned RAF Airfield Is Home to a Bunch of Rare Dassault Mystere Fighter-Bombers