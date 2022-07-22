1967 Oldsmobile Toronado Gets First Wash in 15 Years, Goes From Gross to Superb

You reap what you sow. Owning a car isn't all fun and games, it's about being responsible too. And that works on multiple levels: don't drink and drive and generally speaking don't break the law, and also, if you take good care of your car it will take care of you. So when it's time for its regular maintenance, don't cheap out by not giving it what it needs to run properly. You're likely to suffer the consequences of those actions later on.

11 photos