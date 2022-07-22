1967 Oldsmobile Toronado Gets First Wash in 15 Years, Goes From Gross to Superb

You reap what you sow. Owning a car isn't all fun and games, it's about being responsible too. And that works on multiple levels: don't drink and drive and generally speaking don't break the law, and also, if you take good care of your car it will take care of you. So when it's time for its regular maintenance, don't cheap out by not giving it what it needs to run properly. You're likely to suffer the consequences of those actions later on.
If you've never used a detailing service before you probably have no idea what you're missing out on. Just think of it this way. When you go out to wash your car, do you ever spend more than one or two hours at it for both the exterior and interior? Well, a detailing service might take up to several days for a thorough job.
And we do mean thorough. Just think of it, it's in the name: detailing. If you ever visit a company that has this kind of service during a job, you might see half the car being dismantled so that they can carry on with what they're doing.
It doesn't come cheap, that's for sure. You might end up paying as much as $500 to clean your car up, but it's worth it. Chances are that by the time it's done, you won't even recognize your vehicle.
Not only will it be visually clean, but it will also smell better than the day it left the showroom floor. But don't take our word for that, just try it for yourself. This brings us to the current topic: this 1967 Oldsmobile Toronado has been unattended for over 15 years.
Toronado would be perfect for their needs. Needless to say, the car has been covered by a thick layer of dust over the years.
And the rat droppings inside would have had anyone think twice before getting in. In a rather emotional turn of events, it seems that the owner's son decided to act on the matter and have it washed and ready for his wedding.
And what follows next is nothing short of amazing. Cleaning the car up requires the sustained effort of several well-trained employees and an arsenal of cleaning products. This is certainly not a job for those that are sensitive to strong smells, judging by the trunk discovery.
Either way, they get the job done and at the end of the day, this looks like an almost brand new vehicle. It doesn't even matter that the Toronado has an FF layout (front-engine, front-wheel drive). This wasn't built to take down any Mustangs, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be taken care of properly. Now, if you'll please excuse us, we're going to find the nearest detailing company that can handle some of our cars too.
