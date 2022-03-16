1977 Dodge Power Wagon Is a True Time Capsule, Needs a New Home

The Dodge Power Wagon started life as a military-style truck back in 1945, but Chrysler used the name beyond the full-size hauler. The moniker popped up on Dodge's smaller truck, the D Series, in the 1970s, when the company rolled out an impressive number of special-edition rigs.
The Warlock and the Li'l Red Express are the most iconic iterations of the D Series from that era, but Dodge also offered the Macho Power Wagon and the Power Wagon Palomino. This truck is part of that lineage and, believe it or not, it's an all-original survivor with numbers-matching everything.
A rust-free hauler, this Power Wagon is described as a "California barn find." The location explains why the body is in such good condition, but it sure looks like this truck was a garage queen. And the yellow-and-cream combo that adorns the single-cab shell is the original coating. Sure, it's not perfect, but it's in excellent condition for a 45-year-old spray.
The brown interior looks just as fetching and while the bench seat has notable wear and tear, the dashboard, the door panels, and even the carpets appear to be in great condition. The odometer shows almost 92,000 miles (148,060), which seems fair given the condition of the truck.
The yellow hood hides a numbers-matching, 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) big-block V8. The largest powerplant available at the time, it was rated at 220 horsepower and 330 pound-feet (447 Nm) of torque when new. The mill mates to its original automatic gearbox and "fires right up and purrs like a kitten."
Still located in Napa, California, where it was delivered new, the Power Wagon is looking for a new owner that will continue to maintain it or restore it to a perfect shine. The truck is auctioned off via eBay as we speak at no reserve. Bidding has reached $10,100 with just a few hours of go, so get on it while it's still available.
