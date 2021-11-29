Custom 1949 Dodge Power Wagon With Suicide Doors Will Have You Singing Jeepers Creepers

In the world of iconic horror movie cars, three stand head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to looking scary and imposing. You can rank them in whichever order you’d like, as long as you don’t even dare look beyond this group: Christine (Plymouth Fury), The Car (custom 1971 Lincoln Continental) and the Jeepers Creepers truck (a 1941 Chevrolet Cab Over Engine).
The latter is exactly what popped into my head the second I laid eyes on this heavily customized, Cummins-powered 1949 Dodge Power Wagon. The two vehicles don’t share much in terms of branding, styling and tech, but hey, scary recognizes scary, and this is one seriously imposing truck.
You can actually bid on it if you’d like to own the perfect car for next year’s Halloween, but it’s not going to be cheap – with six days left to go in the proceedings, the current bid on Bring a Trailer is $133,000. That's enough to land you not one, but two brand new Ram 1500 TRX models.
Let’s start with the obvious, the cab. It’s been extended to accommodate a set of custom-made, rear-hinged doors, before the whole thing was repainted in Jet Black.
The truck also comes with a Braden front winch, halo-ring headlights, amber driving lights, side and rearview cameras, Amp Research electric side steps, a custom exhaust, 17-inch bronze wheels and a surprisingly gorgeous white oak bed floor (stained and varnished) featuring bright divider strips. As Cosmo Kramer would say: “Wood is good.”
The interior is equally stunning, having been trimmed in black leather with red accent stitching that extends all the way to the door panels. Other highlights include the power-adjustable front seats (sourced from a Cadillac CTS), climate control, power windows and locks, plus a Pioneer sound system with sat-nav and Bluetooth connectivity. Fun fact, the steering wheel has a 1949 Franklin half-dollar coin embedded into the horn button.
Powering this beast is a rebuilt 5.9-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-six unit, working alongside a four-speed 48RE automatic gearbox and an NP271 dual-range transfer case.
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that whoever ends up owning this truck, isn’t going to get cut off in traffic all that often.
