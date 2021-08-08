The Furrion AI-Equipped Adonis Is the Smartest Yacht in the World, Still Luxe

1975 Honda CB360T Takes a Stroll to the Auction Block, Looks Mouth-Watering

It flaunts fresh rubber, modern engine internals and a pair of aftermarket mufflers that’ll bring about a groovy soundtrack. 32 photos SOHC parallel-twin engine, which is coupled with a six-speed gearbox and a chain final drive. The four-stroke mill packs two valves per cylinder head, dual Keihin carburetors and a displacement of 357cc.



At approximately 9,000 spins per minute, the Japanese fiend will go about producing a peak horsepower figure of 34 ponies. Upon reaching the rear 18-inch wheel, this whole shebang translates to a top speed of 103 mph (165 kph). On the other hand, stopping power is conjured by a single brake rotor up front and a drum unit at the rear end.



The powertrain components are nested inside a tubular steel semi-double cradle skeleton, which rests on telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers. When filled with all the vital fluids, the nimble CB360T will tip the scales at no more than 392 pounds (178 kg). Moreover, this particular machine features a tasty selection of higher-spec goodies installed under current ownership.



These items include modern spark plugs, aftermarket exhaust mufflers and a fresh battery, as well as a grippy pair of 712R tires from Shinko’s inventory. The carbs were cleaned, while the valve clearances, ignition timing and cam chain tension have all been adjusted. Now that we told you everything there is to know about this bike, it’s time to get to the point.



Honda's small-displacement artifact is currently up for grabs at no reserve, and you may bid for it by heading over to the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website before Monday, August 9. For the time being, the top bidder is prepared to spend a little under two grand on this tidy CB360T. Well, you better hurry if you think the creature would look right at home in your garage, because there isn't much time left.

