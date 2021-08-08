Old VW Golf Fetches Almost Brand New BMW M2 Money at Auction; Wait, What?

More on this:

1 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Vs VW Golf GTI Clubsport 45 - FWD for the Win

2 This 2002 VW Golf GTI Mk4 Has EIGHT Miles From New, and Is for Sale

3 Here Are Five Interesting Facts About the VW Golf You Probably Never Knew

4 Mk1 EV Golf Digitally Becomes a Vintage GTX With Help From 2021 Volkswagen ID.3

5 1975 Volkswagen Golf GTI Turned Into Retro EV in Modernization Rendering