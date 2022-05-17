1972 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Comes with One Little Secret, Otherwise Impressive

Most people who wanted a Corvette back in 1972 ended up ordering the coupe, as this body style accounted for no more, no less than 75 percent of the entire production.
In other words, more than 7 in 10 Vettes sold in 1972 were dressed as a coupe, with Chevrolet making just 6,500 convertibles out of the total output of 27,000 units.
When it comes to engines, the LS5 454 big-block ended up becoming surprisingly popular, as nearly 4,000 Corvettes rolled off the assembly lines with this unit under the hood.
One of the nicest 1972 Corvettes still around these days has recently been pulled from long-term storage and based on the photos shared on eBay by seller carsandme111, it comes in a totally impressive condition.
The matching-numbers coupe runs and drives beautifully, and while everything exhibits a very solid shape, there’s one problem that could make many people out there simply walk away.
The car hides some frame damage, mostly caused by the rust and possibly as a result of the many years of sitting. No further information on this front has been shared, but the photos clearly show the frame damage.
Whoever buys the car has pretty much two options: they can either try to fix the frame, which isn’t impossible but would require a ton of work, or they can just replace it completely, in which case the Corvette would end rebecoming a solid 1972 example.
Otherwise, this Corvette looks extremely intriguing, so there’s no doubt quite a lot of people will at least check it out online. Worth knowing is the car isn’t selling as part of an auction but with a fixed price, so whoever wants to take it home needs to pay $16,500.
For in-person inspections, the car is located in Branford, Connecticut, but a video presentation (also embedded below) has been provided by the seller as well.
