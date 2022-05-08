This 1968 Corvette Is a Real Barn Find with a Mysterious Engine Under the Hood

1968 brought us around 28,500 Chevrolet Corvettes, and as it happened before, the convertible was the one getting most of the love.
Over 18,600 Vettes came with a removable top, while the coupe accounted for approximately 9,900 units.
Obviously, the most common engine for this model year was the 327 (5.3-liter) with 350 horsepower, as it was offered as the standard unit on the 1978 Corvette.
This example right here is a 1968 example still sporting a very solid shape, though this doesn’t necessarily mean it doesn’t require any fixes.
It does, and the reason is a long time spent in hiding. This Corvette is a barn find, and eBay seller jamesdeanman says the convertible was recently pulled from storage after no more, no less than 40 years. That’s right, the car has been sitting for 4 decades, yet it still seems to come in a condition that allows for an easy restoration.
The rust has already shown up here and there, but there’s nothing that wouldn’t be fixable as part of a full restoration.
In addition to the front end, which apparently comes from a ’69 Corvette, the car is also fitted with an engine whose current condition is unknown. However, this Vette no longer has a matching numbers unit under the hood, the seller explains.
Unfortunately, we’re not being provided with further specifics on how many parts are still original and whether everything is still there, but as it turns out, many components are still around, being found in the same barn as the car.
As for the price of this nice Corvette, the car isn’t exactly cheap, but it’s not expensive either. The seller wants $7,900 for it, and given this isn’t an auction, this is exactly how much you must be willing to spend on the car if you want to take it home.
Obviously, the most common engine for this model year was the 327 (5.3-liter) with 350 horsepower, as it was offered as the standard unit on the 1978 Corvette.
This example right here is a 1968 example still sporting a very solid shape, though this doesn’t necessarily mean it doesn’t require any fixes.
It does, and the reason is a long time spent in hiding. This Corvette is a barn find, and eBay seller jamesdeanman says the convertible was recently pulled from storage after no more, no less than 40 years. That’s right, the car has been sitting for 4 decades, yet it still seems to come in a condition that allows for an easy restoration.
The rust has already shown up here and there, but there’s nothing that wouldn’t be fixable as part of a full restoration.
In addition to the front end, which apparently comes from a ’69 Corvette, the car is also fitted with an engine whose current condition is unknown. However, this Vette no longer has a matching numbers unit under the hood, the seller explains.
Unfortunately, we’re not being provided with further specifics on how many parts are still original and whether everything is still there, but as it turns out, many components are still around, being found in the same barn as the car.
As for the price of this nice Corvette, the car isn’t exactly cheap, but it’s not expensive either. The seller wants $7,900 for it, and given this isn’t an auction, this is exactly how much you must be willing to spend on the car if you want to take it home.