All-Original 1965 Corvette Barn Find Looks Ridiculously Cool, Same Owner Since ‘71

The production of the Corvette reached 23,562 units in 1965, and of course, the convertible continued to be the star of the show with close to 15,400 cars.
The popularity of the coupe, however, was on the rise, so it accounted for nearly 35 percent of the entire output.
When it comes to engines, the most popular choice was obviously the standard 327 (5.3-liter) with 300 horsepower (RPO L75), though the Chevrolet Corvette could also be ordered with more powerful units, including a fuel-injected version of the same powerplant, this time with 375 horsepower (L84).
The same L75 is also supposed to power this coupe right here, though there’s a chance it’s no longer running at this point. eBay seller jeweltea hasn’t shared such information, but given the overall condition of the Corvette, nobody should expect the engine to be in a mint shape anyway.
This Corvette continues to be entirely original, and it’s been with the same owner since 1971. The engine, the transmission, and the carburetor, all are original and came with the car when it rolled off the assembly lines in 1965.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves and perfectly highlight this is a project car in all regards. The rust has obviously showed up here and there, but on the other hand, it’s far from turning the Vette into a rust bucket.
At the end of the day, this 1965 coupe looks like a very solid candidate for a full restoration, and when done, it could end up being worth quite a small fortune given it’s entirely original.
As a result, it’s really not a surprise that so many people are trying to get their hands on this Corvette. The auction has already received 40 bids, with the top offer exceeding $25,000. The bidding is projected to come to an end in approximately 3 days.
