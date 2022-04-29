The Working Man's Ferrari C8 Is Worth Less Than You Can Afford, Pal!

Can you actually trick anyone into thinking that you’re driving a Ferrari by sticking a couple of Prancing Horse logos to a new-gen Chevrolet Corvette? That would obviously be a ‘no,’ and we’ll explain why.
First of all, those who don’t know the difference between a full-blown supercar and the new Corvette, which is a mid-engine sports car, don’t give a flying hoot about it. And those who do will probably think that you’re a nitwit.
Either way, it sounds like a lose-lose situation, so why do it in the first place? The only people who know the answer to this question are Chevy Corvette C8 owners who have given their rides Ferrari logos, because in case you forgot, the grey example pictured above, which came via Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, is not the only one to feature this ‘modification.’
We wrote about a different example almost half a year ago, and that one had a red color, and therefore better chances of making its way to the world wide web, with teenage girls posing next to it. If they really wanted a Ferrari that bad, then the owners of these two cars could have gotten used ones for cheap instead of faking it. Then again, those older copies do have reliability issues and high maintenance costs, but at least their Prancing Horse badges are real.
A brand-new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has an MSRP of $60,900 in the United States, though you’d have better chances of finding a needle in a haystack than a base model in dealer lots. More realistically speaking, you are looking at over $80,000, before destination, handling, and dealer fees, for your very own Corvette C8, which is capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, and has a 194 mph (312 kph) top speed, with its mid-mounted 6.2-liter V8 kicking out up to 495 hp.
