Major Android Auto Fix on Its Way, Samsung and Google Working to Make It Happen

Samsung Galaxy S22 is currently one of the best Android devices money can buy, and given it runs Google’s mobile operating system, it also supports Android Auto as well.
And of course, considering its price tag (the Galaxy S22 Ultra gets close to $1,500) and its flagship label, customers would expect nothing but a flawless experience on absolutely all fronts.
Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case as far as Android Auto is concerned, as the Galaxy S22 has been struggling with a mysterious black screen ever since its launch in February.
Both Google and Samsung have more or less remained tight-lipped on the whole thing so far, even though the number of complaints from customers across the world has skyrocketed in the last few months. Most users explain that connecting the Galaxy S22 to their head units fails to launch Android Auto, and instead only produces a black screen that shows nothing.
In an announcement recently, Samsung has finally acknowledged the glitch, explaining that it only happens on some Pioneer head units. At first glance, this looks to be a compatibility problem, and Samsung says Google is also aware of it.
Furthermore, Google and Samsung are currently working on a fix, and the South Korean phone maker says an update is supposed to be released at a later time.
“Based on the advice from our research and development team, we have raised this issue with Google and are currently investigating the issue together with Google. We would expect an application update/software update to be released in the future to resolve this issue,” a response on the Samsung forums reads.
Unfortunately, nobody knows precisely when this highly anticipated fix could go live, but Samsung recommends customers to make sure they install the latest Android Auto and operating system updates to get the patch as soon as it’s live.
