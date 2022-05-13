Supercharged 2015 Chevy Corvette Looks Cheeky, Might Pose as a 1960s Batmobile Heir

Given the incredible hype surrounding Chevrolet’s eighth iteration of “America’s sports car,” everyone might be inclined to think that everything is about mid-engine C8s these days. But, sometimes, an “older” Stingray might still do the trick. Or should we say tricks?
Although it is probably unintentional, the hero picture of this aftermarket supercharged 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe immediately brought ironic yet fond memories of Adam West and Burt Ward running around as Bruce Wayne / Batman and Dick Grayson / Robin in the iconic George Barris Batmobile. Well, I am sure that’s not the expected yield pursued by Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
Still, I could not help myself but picture the next owner doing some great cosplay and arriving at fan events in this neatly upgraded C7. Back from the Batman-related cloud number nine, we are dealing here with a 2015 model year Stingray Coupe featuring the 6.2-liter V8 engine that resides black (with crimson and gray details) over black in the inventory of the used / new and classic car dealership with just 24,285 miles (39,083 km) on the odometer.
However, there is no way of telling how many of those were also of the feistier A&A Vortech supercharged variety because the traditional, lengthy description has not been uploaded just yet. For now, all we know in addition to our visual assessment is the tuning kit has been dyno-tuned and also includes perks such as titanium headers or a Billy Boat exhaust system to neatly help this Chevy stand out in any crowd alongside its custom partial wrap treatment.
Unfortunately, we also do not know anything about a very important value – aka how many ponies now reside under the hood and try to send all their oomph to the pavement via the rare seven-speed manual transmission. Alas, GKM did not forget to post an asking price of $67,900 – and we are going to let you be the judge of the eternal “too much or too little” conundrum. Just so you know, though, there are also other options around $70k out there, some even brand-new.
