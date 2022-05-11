2023 Corvette Z06 Pace Car to Be Raced by the Fastest Woman in Indy 500

Chevrolet has pulled the wraps off the Pace Car for the 106th edition of the Indianapolis 500, the 2023 Corvette Z06, which will be put through its paces on Sunday, May 29, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, by Sarah Fisher.
The former IndyCar Series pilot and team owner “remains the fastest woman in Indianapolis 500 history,” the event’s official website says, reminding readers that she also holds the record for a female driver with a fastest four-lap qualifying speed of 229.439 mph (369.25 kph) in 2002.
“Every time I’ve had the opportunity to drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it’s been special – from IndyCar Series cars to two-seaters to vintage cars. Driving the Pace Car is just as special of an honor,” Fisher said. “And to have served in that role for the NTT IndyCar Series since Johnny Rutherford retired, I’ve had many great memories to add to my career.”
As for the four-wheeled toy, it wears a special livery on the outside, and features the Z07 Performance Package, with aero enhancements, carbon fiber rear wing, carbon ceramic brakes, and other stuff. It is not the regular Z06 either, as if the new ‘Vette packing the flat-plane crank can be called regular, because it is based on the 70th Anniversary Edition, sporting dedicated badging, and logos inside and out.
In case you forgot, the icing on the cake is the double-overhead-cam 5.5-liter V8, which pushes out 670 hp and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque. It can be revved up to 8,600 rpm and rockets the new Corvette Z06 to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 3.0 seconds. The bowtie brand estimates that the quarter-mile is dealt with in 10.6 seconds, making it a little over half a second faster than the Stingray variant. Production will kick off this summer.
“Every time I’ve had the opportunity to drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it’s been special – from IndyCar Series cars to two-seaters to vintage cars. Driving the Pace Car is just as special of an honor,” Fisher said. “And to have served in that role for the NTT IndyCar Series since Johnny Rutherford retired, I’ve had many great memories to add to my career.”
As for the four-wheeled toy, it wears a special livery on the outside, and features the Z07 Performance Package, with aero enhancements, carbon fiber rear wing, carbon ceramic brakes, and other stuff. It is not the regular Z06 either, as if the new ‘Vette packing the flat-plane crank can be called regular, because it is based on the 70th Anniversary Edition, sporting dedicated badging, and logos inside and out.
In case you forgot, the icing on the cake is the double-overhead-cam 5.5-liter V8, which pushes out 670 hp and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque. It can be revved up to 8,600 rpm and rockets the new Corvette Z06 to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 3.0 seconds. The bowtie brand estimates that the quarter-mile is dealt with in 10.6 seconds, making it a little over half a second faster than the Stingray variant. Production will kick off this summer.