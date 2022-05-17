Samsung Isn’t Building a Car, and the Reason Makes Perfect Sense

The tech industry is slowly but surely merging with the automotive business, and as part of this change of trends, more and more phone makers seem to be exploring the development of their own electric vehicles.
Without a doubt, Apple is just the best example on this front, with the highly anticipated Apple Car said to be a project that could eventually come to fruition at some point in 2025.
But following in Apple’s footsteps are several other tech giants, including Huawei, Xiaomi, and even Oppo. In some cases, their EV projects are still uncertain. However, Xiaomi is the only big tech name that has already confirmed massive investments in developing a car.
Many people have been wondering if Apple’s number one phone rival is also exploring such a transition. At first glance, Samsung already has what it takes to develop its own EV, especially as it’s currently building self-driving chips, batteries, OLED displays, and many other components to be used on cars.
It’s also working with a wide array of carmakers, including BMW, Audi, Hyundai, and even Tesla, so in theory, Samsung should be able to find a partner to help with the production of a potential EV quite fast.
But the South Koreans think this is exactly the opposite. According to a recent report, Samsung is afraid that investing in its own vehicle could damage its existing relationship with the partners it’s currently supplying EV components to. And as a result, the company has decided not to pursue plans to manufacture its own vehicle, therefore sticking with what it does best, and that is supplying EV parts to its current partners.
This doesn’t necessarily mean that this strategy wouldn’t change in the long term. The arrival of the Apple Car in 2025 is very likely to fuel this new trend, so in the second half of the decade, we should expect more tech companies to explore this transition to the automotive world.
