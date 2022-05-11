First Android Auto 7.7 Build Now Available for Download With a Huge Fix

The very first Android Auto 7.7 beta build is now available for download, and while Google hasn’t included any changelog, it looks like this new version could finally fix one of the biggest problems users are currently struggling with.
First and foremost, the basics.
Android Auto 7.7 is still in the beta testing phase, for now, so for the time being, you shouldn’t install it unless you specifically know what you’re doing.
In theory, beta builds aren’t supposed to be used for anything else than testing, and using them as a daily driver isn’t by any means recommended. But in practice, these releases are a great way to get a taste of what’s to come in Android Auto.
And at this point, it looks like what’s to come in Android Auto 7.7 is something huge for Samsung users.
The South Korean company announced the Galaxy S22 lineup back in early February, and the Ultra model started shipping later the same month. But despite being a flagship device with high-end capabilities, the Galaxy S22 barely works or doesn’t even work at all on Android Auto.
Users have been complaining of connection issues for many months already, and while both Google and Samsung said they were working on a fix, no information as to when it could be released was available.
Android Auto 7.7 could therefore come with this highly anticipated patch, which means that owners of the Samsung Galaxy S22 could finally be able to use the app in their cars. On the other hand, there’s still no confirmation in this regard, so we’ll just have to wait for the release of the stable update to figure out if the problem has been resolved or not.
As to when Android Auto 7.7 could go live for production devices, this should theoretically happen in approximately two weeks, after the beta testing period is complete.
