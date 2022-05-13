Android Auto 7.7 Hides Some Very Good News Under the Hood

Google has recently started the rollout of Android Auto 7.7 to beta testers, and as it turns out, there’s at least one change that an important share of users is going to be very excited about.
The new version of Android Auto fixes the connectivity problems encountered with a Samsung Galaxy S22, with many users confirming in this thread on Google forums that everything is finally working in their cars.
Samsung Galaxy S22 was announced in February this year as one of the best Android devices on the market, and right now, it’s still a flagship that’s supposed to provide nothing but a top-notch experience from one end to the other.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra tops at close to $1,500, so it goes without saying that users themselves also expected the device to work flawlessly on all fronts.
However, this wasn’t the case in the car, as the Galaxy S22 failed to work properly or didn’t even work at all with Android Auto. The device was sometimes unable to launch the app, so users ended up with a black screen that made it impossible to run Android Auto.
Both Google and Samsung said they were investigating these problems, but an ETA as to when a full fix could see the daylight has never been offered.
And now, it looks like Google has finally managed to resolve the glitch with the release of Android Auto 7.7. Still in the beta stage, this new version of the app allows Samsung Galaxy S22 users, no matter the model, to launch Android Auto properly, with the black screen no longer being encountered.
At this point, however, this new version of Android Auto is still in the beta testing phase, so you need to download the APK installer manually to give it a try. The rollout to production devices should begin later this month, at which point users with automatic updates enabled will receive it from the Google Play Store.
Samsung Galaxy S22 was announced in February this year as one of the best Android devices on the market, and right now, it’s still a flagship that’s supposed to provide nothing but a top-notch experience from one end to the other.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra tops at close to $1,500, so it goes without saying that users themselves also expected the device to work flawlessly on all fronts.
However, this wasn’t the case in the car, as the Galaxy S22 failed to work properly or didn’t even work at all with Android Auto. The device was sometimes unable to launch the app, so users ended up with a black screen that made it impossible to run Android Auto.
Both Google and Samsung said they were investigating these problems, but an ETA as to when a full fix could see the daylight has never been offered.
And now, it looks like Google has finally managed to resolve the glitch with the release of Android Auto 7.7. Still in the beta stage, this new version of the app allows Samsung Galaxy S22 users, no matter the model, to launch Android Auto properly, with the black screen no longer being encountered.
At this point, however, this new version of Android Auto is still in the beta testing phase, so you need to download the APK installer manually to give it a try. The rollout to production devices should begin later this month, at which point users with automatic updates enabled will receive it from the Google Play Store.