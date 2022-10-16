1971 Ferrari 365 GTB4 Daytona Berlinetta Is Confused, Doesn't Know Who Its Next Owner Is

The Ferrari 365 GTB4 Berlinetta replaced the 275 GTB4 and first appeared at the 1968 Paris Salon. At the time, the media unofficially called it the “Daytona,” a name still used to this day. It was the last 12-cylinder Ferrari sold new in the U.S. until the Testarossa entered the scene in 1984. Designed by Pininfarina and built by Scaglietti, it had an “angrier” look than its predecessor.

