1971 Ferrari 365 GTB4 Daytona Berlinetta Is Confused, Doesn't Know Who Its Next Owner Is

The Ferrari 365 GTB4 Berlinetta replaced the 275 GTB4 and first appeared at the 1968 Paris Salon. At the time, the media unofficially called it the “Daytona,” a name still used to this day. It was the last 12-cylinder Ferrari sold new in the U.S. until the Testarossa entered the scene in 1984. Designed by Pininfarina and built by Scaglietti, it had an “angrier” look than its predecessor.
This red unit was bought by the current owner in 2014 and reached London, United Kingdom, the following year, where it now resides. The body paint has some imperfections here and there, but it still complements the 15″ alloy wheels and split chrome bumpers pretty well.
Chassis 14221 can reach a potential top speed of 174 mph (280 km/h) and gets the rear wheels moving through the 4.4-Liter Colombo V12 engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Brand new, the heart of the car would produce 352 hp (357 ps) and 431 Nm (318 lb-ft) of torque.
Just recently, in August 2022, the car received new spark plugs, a carburetor tune, as well as an oil change. All four corners are equipped with ventilated disc brakes. 1,284 Berlinettas were produced until 1973. Being a 1971 model, this one here has the pop-up headlights that were adopted to comply with the U.S. safety standards of the time.
The inside features black and red leather-upholstered bucket seats, along with black door panels and red carpets. The gray dash behind the leather-wrapped steering wheel features Veglia Borletti instrumentation, including a 180-mph (290 km/h) speedometer, an 8k-rpm tachometer, and a five-digit odometer showing 26,706 miles (42,979 km).
Worth mentioning are the power windows, air conditioning, gated shifter, and the spare wire wheel fitted with a Michelin tire placed under the trunk floor.
The bidding “party” is just getting started on this Bring a Trailer listing. With a single bid (although a generous $400,000 one) at the time of writing, this Ferrari 365 GTB/4 will find out who its next owner is in about 10 days.
Chassis 14221 can reach a potential top speed of 174 mph (280 km/h) and gets the rear wheels moving through the 4.4-Liter Colombo V12 engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Brand new, the heart of the car would produce 352 hp (357 ps) and 431 Nm (318 lb-ft) of torque.
Just recently, in August 2022, the car received new spark plugs, a carburetor tune, as well as an oil change. All four corners are equipped with ventilated disc brakes. 1,284 Berlinettas were produced until 1973. Being a 1971 model, this one here has the pop-up headlights that were adopted to comply with the U.S. safety standards of the time.
The inside features black and red leather-upholstered bucket seats, along with black door panels and red carpets. The gray dash behind the leather-wrapped steering wheel features Veglia Borletti instrumentation, including a 180-mph (290 km/h) speedometer, an 8k-rpm tachometer, and a five-digit odometer showing 26,706 miles (42,979 km).
Worth mentioning are the power windows, air conditioning, gated shifter, and the spare wire wheel fitted with a Michelin tire placed under the trunk floor.
The bidding “party” is just getting started on this Bring a Trailer listing. With a single bid (although a generous $400,000 one) at the time of writing, this Ferrari 365 GTB/4 will find out who its next owner is in about 10 days.