1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Sleeping Under the Clear Sky Flexes Matching-Numbers Muscle

Just like the Impala, the Chevelle mostly used an engine strategy that included both six-cylinders and V8s, as Chevrolet wanted the car to appeal to as many buyers as possible.
The model year 1971 made no exception. The base unit was a 250 (4.0-liter) six-cylinder developing 145 horsepower, while the standard V8 came in the form of a 307 (5.0-liter) rated at 200 horsepower.
The famous 350 (5.7-liter) was available in two different configurations: the L65 with 245 horsepower and the L48 with 270 horsepower. Customers, however, could also equip the Chevelle with more powerful LS engines, including the LS3 (402/6.5-liter with 300 horsepower) and the LS5 (454/7.4-liter with 365 horsepower).
The Chevelle that we have here has obviously seen better days, but on the other hand, it comes with a matching-numbers 350 under the hood. Unfortunately, eBay seller michaedudas_0 said nothing about the current health of the engine, so we don’t know if it’s running or not.
The overall condition of this Chevelle is challenging, to say the least. The car has most likely been sleeping under the clear sky, and more often than not, this translates to an overwhelming amount of rust.
The photos confirm the rust has obviously become a huge concern on this Chevelle, and it’s hard to tell by just looking at the pics just how much metalwork is currently required. On the other hand, the floors have already been removed to install new ones, the seller says.
Without a doubt, fixing this Chevelle isn’t the kind of job aimed at the Average Joe, and one big shortcoming is the car doesn’t come cheap. The seller expects to get around $6,500 for it, despite the rough condition.
You can see the vehicle in person and better determine its condition by just heading over to East Falmouth, Massachusetts, where it’s currently parked until it finds a new owner.
