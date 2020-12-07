1970s Mazda RX-4 Takes to the Streets With Turbo Triple Rotor Engine and 792 HP

Nobody does rotaries quite like Australia, and getting a detailed view of this Mazda RX-4 built from the ground up only adds to that statement. With a turbocharged triple-rotor 20B engine setup under the hood, and with so much attention to detail, this might just be one of the most impressive Mazda projects ever.
The story of the Mazda RX-4 begins back in the early 70s, as Mazda felt the need for a slightly larger rotary-powered vehicle than the Capella-based RX-2 and the Grand Familia-based RX-3. The RX-4 was marketed as a luxurious and sporty vehicle from the get-go, and that spirit seems to have lived on with this particular model over the last decades.
It was available as a coupe and a sedan at first, but then a station wagon version was introduced. Mazda sold the car in the United States between 1974 and 1978, with a base price of just $4,295, and would later replace this model with the first-gen RX-7.
The RX-4 has been a part of owner Dunch's stable for the past 16 years now, and over the years, it has gone through multiple upgrades, finally bringing it to its current state of being. Although it used to run with a turbo 13B engine several years ago, which was still pushing some serious power to the rear wheels, Dunch had always dreamt about taking things even further.
As he was a kid, he was constantly in awe of his neighbor's 20B powered RX-7, and he knew even then that he would one day build a car with the same engine. So fast forward to the 21st century, his Promaz-built 20B makes use of a rather large Garrett GTX47 Turbo, and on low boost, this thing is capable of 792 horsepower!
What some of you may find interesting about this car is that it's using a T400 3-speed transmission, which makes for an excellent choice as the owner is not currently racing the car in any way, but using it for actual street driving. The whole package just comes together perfectly, and it's pretty unlikely you'll see too many of these cars built at such a level anywhere else in the world but Australia.
It was available as a coupe and a sedan at first, but then a station wagon version was introduced. Mazda sold the car in the United States between 1974 and 1978, with a base price of just $4,295, and would later replace this model with the first-gen RX-7.
The RX-4 has been a part of owner Dunch's stable for the past 16 years now, and over the years, it has gone through multiple upgrades, finally bringing it to its current state of being. Although it used to run with a turbo 13B engine several years ago, which was still pushing some serious power to the rear wheels, Dunch had always dreamt about taking things even further.
As he was a kid, he was constantly in awe of his neighbor's 20B powered RX-7, and he knew even then that he would one day build a car with the same engine. So fast forward to the 21st century, his Promaz-built 20B makes use of a rather large Garrett GTX47 Turbo, and on low boost, this thing is capable of 792 horsepower!
What some of you may find interesting about this car is that it's using a T400 3-speed transmission, which makes for an excellent choice as the owner is not currently racing the car in any way, but using it for actual street driving. The whole package just comes together perfectly, and it's pretty unlikely you'll see too many of these cars built at such a level anywhere else in the world but Australia.