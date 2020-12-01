4 Rotor Mazda RX-7 Is Basically A Street Legal 787B, Goes to a Drive-Through

Getting to drive Mazda's 787B LeMans-winning race car is something most rotary fans dream of, but will most likely never get to experience. There's one way of getting close to that experience, though, and Logan over at Defined Autoworks went after his dream with everything he had.
More and more people are braving out the difficult task that is building a four-rotor Mazda. It takes time, money, a whole lot of patience, and experience, but the end result is the closest you could get to actually driving the legendary 787B.
We've seen this car just recently, as David Mazzei also had an encounter with it - four-rotor guys coming together right there. David even managed to get a ridealong on the track, just before having his own turbo four rotor do the same.
The project was dubbed the GT-700, and it's not hard to understand why, considering the Japanese Super GT inspired look complete with a massive body kit and GT500 wheels!
But while the RX-7s that have competed in the Japanese Touring Car Championship have had multiple rotors as compared to the street cars, this GT-700 has gone ever further, making use of a total of four rotors for a wheel horsepower rating of up to 600!
With 11,000 RPM capabilities, this naturally aspirated RX-7 has even been used to record the sound effects for the Mazda 787B in the actual Gran Turismo video game.
Even though you need noise canceling headphones inside when the engine's running, this car is still registered and insured, which means you can still go to the drive-through and order some food. You'll definitely have to turn it off for anyone to actually hear your order, though.
The main purpose of this vehicle is road racing, and due to class rules, Logan has to limit the car's capabilities to just 420 WHP and 10,000 RPM during competition. But seeing this is not a quarter-mile car, and that balance is key, it does one hell of a job going round corners, even with the limited settings.
We've seen this car just recently, as David Mazzei also had an encounter with it - four-rotor guys coming together right there. David even managed to get a ridealong on the track, just before having his own turbo four rotor do the same.
The project was dubbed the GT-700, and it's not hard to understand why, considering the Japanese Super GT inspired look complete with a massive body kit and GT500 wheels!
But while the RX-7s that have competed in the Japanese Touring Car Championship have had multiple rotors as compared to the street cars, this GT-700 has gone ever further, making use of a total of four rotors for a wheel horsepower rating of up to 600!
With 11,000 RPM capabilities, this naturally aspirated RX-7 has even been used to record the sound effects for the Mazda 787B in the actual Gran Turismo video game.
Even though you need noise canceling headphones inside when the engine's running, this car is still registered and insured, which means you can still go to the drive-through and order some food. You'll definitely have to turn it off for anyone to actually hear your order, though.
The main purpose of this vehicle is road racing, and due to class rules, Logan has to limit the car's capabilities to just 420 WHP and 10,000 RPM during competition. But seeing this is not a quarter-mile car, and that balance is key, it does one hell of a job going round corners, even with the limited settings.