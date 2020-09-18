1970 Porsche 914/6 Has a 993 Heart Transplant, GT-Style Looks

The 914 is not exactly the moniker Porsche takes the most pride in. The mid-engined machine, born out of the brand’s desire to appeal to more market segments, has too much Volkswagen in it to make it a pure-breed, and as such is often seen as the black sheep of the Porsche range. There are some who love these cars though, and a few of them see the 914s as the perfect platform to build something better.
In the 914 family, the 914/6 made in 1970 is perhaps the most respected. Just like when it comes to wines, that year is considered the best for the family, hence it is the one that usually goes for the highest amounts of money.
The one we’re here to talk about is far from a stock 1970 914. It’s original engine, a 2.0-liter flat-six, is no longer animating it. Its place has been taken by a 3.6-liter flat-six sourced from a 993 from 1998, and it works together with a Type 915 transaxle with a limited-slip differential.
The changes made to the car are not limited to the heart that powers it. The body received some changes as well, (like the steel fender flares), supposed to be making the car look more GT-like.
Like many of its kind, this one too is currently up for grabs, selling on an online auction platform. At the time of this writing, with 4 days left in the process, the tally is at $42,500, making it one of the most expensive of its king we’ve seen all month.
The Porsche will go to the new owner complete with the removed original engine, and with a bag of paperwork and other objects: owner’s manual, car cover, tools, service records, a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
If you find this 914-993 mashup to your liking, you can place a bid at this link.
The one we’re here to talk about is far from a stock 1970 914. It’s original engine, a 2.0-liter flat-six, is no longer animating it. Its place has been taken by a 3.6-liter flat-six sourced from a 993 from 1998, and it works together with a Type 915 transaxle with a limited-slip differential.
The changes made to the car are not limited to the heart that powers it. The body received some changes as well, (like the steel fender flares), supposed to be making the car look more GT-like.
Like many of its kind, this one too is currently up for grabs, selling on an online auction platform. At the time of this writing, with 4 days left in the process, the tally is at $42,500, making it one of the most expensive of its king we’ve seen all month.
The Porsche will go to the new owner complete with the removed original engine, and with a bag of paperwork and other objects: owner’s manual, car cover, tools, service records, a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
If you find this 914-993 mashup to your liking, you can place a bid at this link.