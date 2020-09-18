1970 Porsche 914/6 Has a 993 Heart Transplant, GT-Style Looks

The 914 is not exactly the moniker Porsche takes the most pride in. The mid-engined machine, born out of the brand’s desire to appeal to more market segments, has too much Volkswagen in it to make it a pure-breed, and as such is often seen as the black sheep of the Porsche range. There are some who love these cars though, and a few of them see the 914s as the perfect platform to build something better.

14 photos