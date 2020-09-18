1995 Porsche 911 Carrera Is This Week’s Red Pill of Cool

Since the beginning of September, when Porsche Month kicked off here at autoevolution, we’ve had more than our share of rare, exotic, fun, unique or even hot rod Porsches. But the thing with the German carmaker is that every one of its models is worth at least a quick look and a little nod of appreciation, even if just for the fun of it.
Of the ones we covered these past few weeks, the 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera in cabriolet form we have here is perhaps the one that gives us the biggest booster shot of optimism. Maybe it’s the color on its body, (Guards Red is how it's called), or the smooth lines of a 1995 model, so close and yet so different than what we’re being offered today, or the way the photos look, but there’s certainly something invigorating about it.
The car is mildly special, too. Part of the 993 generation, it is one of the just 3,200 units build for the American market that year. It had five owners since new, was originally shipped to sunny California, and it shows close to 70,000 miles (112,000 km) on the odometer.
The car is close to its original condition, and it spent the last three years in storage somewhere. The red of the body is matched to a tan interior and a black canvas top, and most of its systems are working, down to the air conditioning.
The engine is the 3.6-liter flat-6, theb same that powered the 993 back when it left the assembly lines, linked to a 6-speed manual transmission. It still delivers 272 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque, enough to shoot the car to 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.4 seconds, on to a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
The Carrera is currently for sale on a specialized website, where it awaits a buyer willing to pay $52,500 for it.
