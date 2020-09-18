3 Elevate Your Automotive Knowledge With This Porsche Design Hookah

Porsche Name Has Fingers in All Pies. Even in the Monitor and Display Business





Studio F.A. Porsche has recently collaborated with AOC to create a whole line of display monitors for AOC’s pickier customers. But AOC is already an established company, and so is Studio F.A., so why go out and make monitors together?



It’s really simple. For







So what makes the Q27T1 special? Well, when we first look at it, not much is sparked within the mind. But once you get to know her, you’ll understand what happened. Sure, it’s just a monitor, but come on, it’s Porsche somewhere in there.



Actually, the exterior design is entirely Studio F.A. Its most attractive element would be the asymmetrical base and stand. Unlike most stands on such products, this design broke away for the symmetrical standard that every other manufacturer uses. One top it’s made of automotive grade metals.



The next point of focus for the monitor was adapting something called frame-less technology. What does this mean? Frameless tech is used to offer a viewing surface that extends further than the classic limits set by displays. Usually, our monitors have a half-inch to an inch of support around the screen, the Q27 does not. The entire display has been crafted using zero-edge design. This means the 3 of the four edges of the monitor eliminates those edges we mentioned earlier. The result, an image that seems to be floating in your field of vision.







The back of the entire monitor shows us the workings behind the stand and how it operates. At the back we can also find the plug-in ports for the Q27, all hidden neatly away by the panel to the right of the stand. This keeps it’s look sleek and clean. Quite “Porsche-y” is you ask us.



The next biggest question in all of this, is whether or not Studio F.A. offices use this product. Because if they do, that’s just smart business.

