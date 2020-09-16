Spectacular Mexico Blue Gunther Werks 400R Is an Air-Cooled Porsche 993 Diamond

Looking for the pinnacle of the Porsche tinkerers? Search no further than a handful of restomod specialists looking to mix old and new, and among them you’ll easily find the five-year old Gunther Werks. When money (as in if you could easily spare $500k or more) is no object, they can be persuaded to build one of their 25-unit limited series 400R examples. The 993, air-cooled generation, and the 4.0-liter engine are set in stone, the rest is bespoke.

33 photos