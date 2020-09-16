Spectacular Mexico Blue Gunther Werks 400R Is an Air-Cooled Porsche 993 Diamond

Looking for the pinnacle of the Porsche tinkerers? Search no further than a handful of restomod specialists looking to mix old and new, and among them you’ll easily find the five-year old Gunther Werks. When money (as in if you could easily spare $500k or more) is no object, they can be persuaded to build one of their 25-unit limited series 400R examples. The 993, air-cooled generation, and the 4.0-liter engine are set in stone, the rest is bespoke.
Some say restomod is not really a word – and they would prefer calling these Porsches as being “remastered” with old and new elements to create their own, unique take. No matter the nuance, we are dealing with some of the finest individual creations for ultimate car aficionados. And the popularity of bespoke cars has skyrocketed in recent years, just as the restomod phenomenon has grown ever more popular.
Thanks in part to creations like Singer’s 964-generation builds, the market for timeless-looking Porsches with very modern internals has grown exponentially. Gunther Werks is not an old company by all means, but it derives its experience from that of sister company Vorsteiner – with the latter’s owner being an avid Porsche fan.
According to Nick Barnes, our guide for the presentation video (embedded below) and Operations Manager for Gunther Werks, it was a no brainer for the new division to focus on creating remastered units of Stuttgart-produced German sports car. Their generation of choice was the 993 Porsche 911, built between 1994 and 1998 as the final air-cooled version of the series.
We’ve joined Barnes and his video presentation because we quickly fell in love with their latest Gunther Werks 400R build – a Mexico Blue example. Because every single one of the 25-unit limited series is a bespoke commission, it is quite possible we’ll get enamored every time they out a new build.
As far as their latest is concerned, the Mexico Blue unit follows the regular recipe (to a point). It has the lightweight full carbon fiber body with front end design inspired by the Carrera GT, fenders styled in respect of the 993 GT2 Evo, and ductail reminiscent of the 1973 RS. But it also sports a particular exposed carbon fiber double stripe.
All 400R units are usually enhanced by the company with a 3-inch wider track for a modern oversteer feeling, 18-inch alloy wheels, custom suspension, and a reworked engine to potentially reach 1.2 Gs on the skid pad and up to 3 Gs in the Laguna Seca corkscrew – or so says Barnes.
Meanwhile, the Mexico Blue also has a tailored carbon fiber / leather / aluminum interior (the stick shifter, for example, is made out of billet aluminum and sits higher than in a stock 993) to go with the 3.6-liter engine that has been bored out to 4.0-liters and a 420 hp power level (435 hp after hitting the Sport button inside).
