Indian Gets Ready for 2021 with New Vintage Dark Horse, Apple CarPlay, And More

It’s been a difficult year for most of us, and companies are no exceptions. With the world on the edge of its seat as it tries to wrap its head around how to deal with the never-ending health crisis, 2020 has mostly been a year of negatives.
Not for Indian though. America’s First Motorcycle Company, as it likes to call itself, had a hell of a 2020, and that in a good sense. As in the last several months alone gave Indian the strongest sales quarter ever, and the power to announce the changes for the 2021 model year.
Throughout the year, Indian had some major developments. It introduced Apple CarPlay to the bikes in several ranges (2020 Chieftain, Roadmaster and Challenger), and the technology would continue to be offered for 2021.
Then, it introduced the ClimaCommand heated and cooled seat, which in 2021 will be deployed across all Thunderstroke models, now in two two style variations, Classic and Rogue. Adjusting the heating and cooling has now been included in the Ride Command infotainment system.
Then, the cruiser lineup gets a bit richer with the launch of the Vintage Dark Horse, a blacked-out, matte-finish interpretation of one of Indian’s most famous motorcycles.
“We’re extremely motivated by the significant brand momentum we’re experiencing, and we’re as focused as ever to provide our riders with best-in-class products and experiences,” said in a statement Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle.
“Our riders are extremely discerning, with high expectations across the board and it’s incumbent upon us to stay on the cutting edge in style, performance, and technology. Our 2021 lineup additions and upgraded features are a result of the hard work and dedication we pour into every bike in the lineup.”
Indian did not say anything about price changes yet. More details on what’s new can be found in the press release section below.
