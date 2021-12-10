1970 Plymouth Road Runner Sees Daylight After 20 Years, It's a Numbers-Matching Mopar

5 1967 Dodge Charger Is a Gold on Gold Gem, Needs a New Home

When muscle cars flooded the market in the early 1960s, most of them were affordable intermediate vehicles stuffed with big and powerful V8 engines. But by 1968, most of the original muscle cars had moved away from their relatively cheap roots as they gained comfort features and premium appointments. To counter this trend, Plymouth created the Road Runner 15 photos



The new Mopar actually looked very similar to the



But it was the "beep, beep" horn and its association with Warner Bros' Road Runner cartoon character that first put it on magazine covers. Plymouth paid $50,000 to the entertainment company to use the Road Runner name and likeness and spent an additional $10,000 to develop the horn. That's the equivalent of almost $500,000 in 2021!



A little more than 50 years later and the



And as it usually happens when a car doesn't leave the family, it's an unrestored but unmolested classic that still sports a numbers-matching engine under the hood. Sure, this is an entry-level Road Runner with a 383 V8, which makes it notably less valuable than a Hemi, but it's still a rare gem given that Plymouth built fewer than 7,000 cars with this engine in 1970.



It's also one of those Mopars that was ordered in a bright exterior color with a matching interior. In this case, we're looking at a



The Mopar comes with 127,180 miles (204,676 km) on the odo, which isn't a whole lot for a 51-year-old car, but all of them were logged until 2001 when the Plymouth was parked and covered inside a garage. Yes, this car has been off the road for a whopping 20 years, and the V8 engine no longer runs as a result.



But it appears to be in good condition, as does everything else save for some rust into the trunk, the cracked dashboard, and the headliner. Unlike other 1970s Road Runner survivors, this one seems to be a few easy and inexpensive repairs away from becoming a road-worthy beauty.



And Mopar enthusiasts are aware of that, as the bidding has reached a whopping $32,100 with less than 24 hours to go. The muscle car is being auctioned off by eBay seller "kirchr101" at no reserve.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.