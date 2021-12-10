Visit the Golden Age of the Jedi in the Upcoming Star Wars Eclipse

There’s been a surge of good Star Wars games lately, and I’m glad new titles are still coming. After EA’s Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, we now have another Star Wars game in the works, yet of a totally different genre.
Unveiled yesterday at The Game Awards 2021, Star Wars: Eclipse is Quantum Dream’s next game. In fact, this is the studio’s most ambitious project to date and is currently in the early stages of development. Despite that, the cinematic trailer showcased at TGA 2021 looks extremely promising.
Story-wise, Star Wars Eclipse is the first video set in the Outer Rim during The High Republic era, also known as the golden age of the Jedi. According to developers, the game will feature “deeply branching narratives” and “player’s choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.”
The synopsis of the game sounds quite enticing and not at all surprising considering Quantum Dream’s pedigree. The French developer has specialized in interactive storytelling over the years and is responsible for disruptive titles like Fahrenheit, Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human.
Since the game is still early in development, there’s no gameplay footage, but we at least know that Star Wars Eclipse will mix action gameplay and complex branching narrative. Quantum Dream has already revealed that the game will feature “new places to explore through untold stories with unique characters, each with their own path, abilities, and roles to play.”
While I don’t think this could be Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic’s spiritual successor, I’m anxious to see what Quantum Dream can do with such a big franchise. Unfortunately, Star Wars Eclipse doesn’t have a release date, but it’s unlikely that it will be out until 2023.
