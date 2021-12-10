1977 Dodge Aspen With Factory T-Top Is a Rare Junkyard Find

Introduced in 1976 as a replacement for the Dart, the Dodge Aspen is by no means as iconic as its predecessor. But it's a cool Malaise-era Mopar and one of the better-looking nameplates of the late 1970s, especially in two-door coupe form and with the performance-oriented R/T package.
The Aspen also spawned one of the rarest muscle cars of the era: the Super Coupe. A tribute to famed NASCAR driver Richard Petty, the Super Coupe looked like a full-blown race car thanks to a body kit that included tacked-on fender flares, spoilers, quarter-window louvers, hood pins and graphics, and window retention clips and straps.
It wasn't much more powerful than the average Malaise-era muscle car at 175 horsepower, but it came with a stiffened suspension and a unique color scheme. Dodge built only 351 examples for the 1978 model year only. Plymouth also offered a similar package for the Volare. I covered these "kit cars" in my "Five Malaise-Era Muscle Cars that Are Worth Collecting" piece.
But the Super Coupe isn't the only Aspen with rare equipment. Dodge also offered a few limited-edition trims and introduced a T-top roof option in 1977. Removable roof panels were quite popular in the 1970s, but apparently, not many Aspen buyers ordered them.
Although Dodge sold more than 800,000 Aspens in five years, T-top cars are hard to come by. Haven't seen one in the metal yet? Well, YouTube's "Classic Ride Society" discovered one of these rare coupes in a junkyard. The car is obviously in rough condition, but its T-top panels have survived the test of time under a thick layer of dust.
Once a bit of water is thrown on it and the Aspen reveals an interesting color too. The paint has faded away on most areas, but I'm pretty sure this coupe was finished in either Caramel Tan or Spanish Gold, a couple of fetching metallic hues that Dodge offered in 1977. Making things even better, the Aspen showcases a matching upholstery with light tan accents.
The T-tops and the exterior/interior color probably make for an even rarer combo, but we'll never know if Dodge made tens or hundreds of them. But it doesn't even matter because this is the kind of rare find that's not highly valuable or sought after.
As much as I like the Aspen and the limited-edition creations it spawned during its short life on the market, the truth is this nameplate is far from iconic and desirable. And while Dodge sold more than 160,000 units per year on average, the Aspen was plagued with issues that included stalling, poor driveability, and premature rusting.
Both the Dodge Aspen and Plymouth Volare were recalled no fewer than eight times in 1976, their first year on the market. By 1980, the Mopar twins had become the most-recalled U.S. automobiles in history.
With such a bad reputation on its hands plus the pressure of being a Malaise-era vehicle, it's not surprising that this rare Aspen is rotting away in a junkyard. And unless it gets really lucky to be found by an unlikely enthusiast, this T-topped Aspen will probably find its way into the crusher soon. Would you adopt a Malaise Mopar?
It wasn't much more powerful than the average Malaise-era muscle car at 175 horsepower, but it came with a stiffened suspension and a unique color scheme. Dodge built only 351 examples for the 1978 model year only. Plymouth also offered a similar package for the Volare. I covered these "kit cars" in my "Five Malaise-Era Muscle Cars that Are Worth Collecting" piece.
But the Super Coupe isn't the only Aspen with rare equipment. Dodge also offered a few limited-edition trims and introduced a T-top roof option in 1977. Removable roof panels were quite popular in the 1970s, but apparently, not many Aspen buyers ordered them.
Although Dodge sold more than 800,000 Aspens in five years, T-top cars are hard to come by. Haven't seen one in the metal yet? Well, YouTube's "Classic Ride Society" discovered one of these rare coupes in a junkyard. The car is obviously in rough condition, but its T-top panels have survived the test of time under a thick layer of dust.
Once a bit of water is thrown on it and the Aspen reveals an interesting color too. The paint has faded away on most areas, but I'm pretty sure this coupe was finished in either Caramel Tan or Spanish Gold, a couple of fetching metallic hues that Dodge offered in 1977. Making things even better, the Aspen showcases a matching upholstery with light tan accents.
The T-tops and the exterior/interior color probably make for an even rarer combo, but we'll never know if Dodge made tens or hundreds of them. But it doesn't even matter because this is the kind of rare find that's not highly valuable or sought after.
As much as I like the Aspen and the limited-edition creations it spawned during its short life on the market, the truth is this nameplate is far from iconic and desirable. And while Dodge sold more than 160,000 units per year on average, the Aspen was plagued with issues that included stalling, poor driveability, and premature rusting.
Both the Dodge Aspen and Plymouth Volare were recalled no fewer than eight times in 1976, their first year on the market. By 1980, the Mopar twins had become the most-recalled U.S. automobiles in history.
With such a bad reputation on its hands plus the pressure of being a Malaise-era vehicle, it's not surprising that this rare Aspen is rotting away in a junkyard. And unless it gets really lucky to be found by an unlikely enthusiast, this T-topped Aspen will probably find its way into the crusher soon. Would you adopt a Malaise Mopar?