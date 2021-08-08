4 1980 Jeep CJ-7 Is a 304ci Renegade Pretender In Search of Vintage Summer Trips

1970 Plymouth Duster Hides Stroker V8 and Tasteful Upgrades Under Menacing Hue

Plymouth originally delivered the Duster semi-fastback two-door coupe for a very short while (1970-1976) as a version of the compact Plymouth Valiant. Back during the early 1970s, the sporty model was an effort to compete with the likes of Ford’s Maverick and the Chevy Nova. 25 photos



Originally a Lime Green Metallic unit from the factory, the Duster was redressed in a more appropriate black paint scheme with subtle full-width stripes sometime before ending up in the inventory of Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars. There, it eagerly awaits the chance to impress its future owner with all of the other - equally tasteful - modifications.



And without joking, there’s a big list. Notice the



Oh, and the latter should serve as a hint to the



Which could include the headers, dual exhaust, and Flowmaster mufflers for the great soundtrack you’ll hear once the cash issue is settled. With 79,709 miles / 128,279 km (it’s a TMU affair) on the odometer, this Duster has grown a bit long in the tooth. So, it remains to be seen if the $33,500 asking price is worth the deal.







