Restored 1969 Chevy C10 Looks Ready for Work and Adventure, Hides Stroker Trick

The “Summer of ‘69” might be famous because of Bryan Adams and the countless love/coming of age stories that unfolded with the single in the background. But, for us, it’s all about the automotive wonders of the era. Such as this tastefully restored and smoothly upgraded 1969 Chevrolet C10 SWB. It looks pristine and costs a bit more than one would expect, but just seeing it and the imagination will start running rampant with plans for timeless summer road trips.

26 photos