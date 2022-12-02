Restomods are a great compromise if you want a gorgeous American classic with modern power and handling. And they've been around for decades now. But I bet you haven't seen too many Italian exotics with U.S.-made V8 engines under their hoods, haven't you?
And mind you, I'm not talking about factory-made classics like the De Tomaso Pantera, Iso Grifo, or the Bizzarinni 5300 GT. Nope! I mean a fully-fledged build that involves an actual swap. Like this 1970 Lamborghini Espada that's up for sale on eBay right now.
Wait, what? A super-rare Espada devoid of its factory V12 mill? Yup, as preposterous as it may sound, someone actually swapped the 3.9-liter V12 for an American-made V8. And it's a bit outrageous because the Espada Series I, made from 1968 until early 1970, was built in fewer than 200 units. These cars are rare, to say the least.
So what's the story here? Well, the seller says the drivetrain conversion was made by a previous owner sometime in the late 1980s. There's no info as to why the V12 was replaced but we do know that the Lambo now draws juice from a fuel-injected V8 of the Chevrolet variety.
The conversion was professionally done and retained the original Lamborghini differential but the exact displacement of the replacement unit is unknown. According to the ad, the V8 "is built on a 5.0 block believed to be either 5.4 or 5.7 capacity, however exact displacement has not been verified."
We also don't get info on power and torque but the seller claims the engine is "similar to the race-prepped Corvettes that dominated the SCCA during that era." If this is true, this Espada should be more powerful than stock (325 horsepower). All that oomph hits the rear wheels through a five-speed Borg Warner gearbox.
The swap is said to have improved power delivery, handling, and usability while eliminating the costs associated with maintaining an exotic V12 engine. While that may be true given that old Lambo mills are quite fussy, it ruins the car's value as a rare classic.
Engine swap aside, the Espada looks gorgeous inside and out thanks to a restoration that was performed in 2011. The refresh also came with a color change as the original Verde Pallido paint was removed and the car was refinished in Azzurro Metallizzato "using an existing Toyota color." The two-tone interior is perfect beyond some slight traces of use.
So what's the value of a nicely restored Espada that's been stripped of its original V12? It's difficult to say but the auction set up by eBay seller "flatsicks" has a high bid of $42,100 with a little more than 24 hours to go. The reserve hasn't been met. For reference, Series I Espadas in excellent and all-original condition usually average more than $150,000.
