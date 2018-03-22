autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Lamborghini Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Espada and Islero

22 Mar 2018, 12:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Remember when Lamborghini made grand touring cars? That’s how the Raging Bull got in the business of making fast, luxurious passenger cars, under the supervision of Ferruccio and with the help of Giotto Bizzarrini’s technical genius.
8 photos
Lamborghini EspadaLamborghini EspadaLamborghini IsleroLamborghini IsleroLamborghini IsleroLamborghini IsleroLamborghini Islero
Following the 350 GT and 400 GT of the mid-1960s, the end of the decade saw the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker roll out the Espada and Islero. 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of their launch, and Lamborghini took to the Techno Classica 2018 in Essen to celebrate the golden jubilee. What sort of celebration, you ask?

As it’s often the case with classic car get-togethers, Lamborghini brought an example of the Series III Espada (1976) and rarest of Islero models, as in the one with the S suffix. The Espada in question is undergoing a complete restoration by the Polo Storico division, with the grand finale anticipated for May 2018. Once restored to original specification, the automaker plans to preserve the car on display at the Lamborghini Museum.

Manufactured from 1968 to 1978, production of the Espada totals under 1,300 examples. In addition to the Italian flair and supercar-like performance coming courtesy of a 3.9-liter V12 shared with the Miura, the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful grand tourer also happens to be on the affordable side of classic cars.

The Islero, which uses the same engine and can also seat four, is a much rarer breed. From 1968 to 1969, Lamborghini manufactured in the ballpark of 225 examples. The Islero S is the most precious of them all, with 70 units produced, all packing 350 rampaging ponies. In addition to the performance, the S features a more luxurious interior, befitting of a GT designed to be driven hastily on the long haul.

In case anyone who owns a classic Lamborghini is reading this, the Polo Storico department is much obliged to help bring your baby back in shape with original parts and the utmost attention to detail. There’s only one condition that needs mentioning. And that is, the car has to be out of production for at least ten years (350 GT to Diablo) for the Italian automaker to accept the restoration project.

Instead of an ending note, don’t you find it curious that Lamborghini stopped offering GT cars after the Jarama went out of production in 1976? There’s a lot of hearsay on forums and in the media about the Estoque Concept going in production in 2021 or something, which would be magnificent if it would happen. When you think about it, a super-sedan bridges the gap nicely between the Huracan and Urus, with the Aventador keeping its status as the range-topping Lamborghini.

With the Volkswagen Group’s help, the improbable could happen at some point in the future. The Porsche Panamera’s MSB platform, the Mission E’s J1, the PPE co-developed with Audi, whichever way you look at it, the building block is right under Lamborghini’s nose.
lamborghini espada anniversary Lamborghini grand tourer Lamborghini Islero V12 classic car
Booth Girls Have Cooties Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 