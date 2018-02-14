Porsche-Audi Shared Electric Platform to Be Called PPE

Following rumors
which surfaced in the past few days about the possible joint development of an electric platform by German brands Porsche and Audi, official confirmation of the collaboration came on Wednesday. The two nameplates of the Volkswagen Group will be working together to develop several new models on the respective platform.
To be called Premium Platform Electric (PPE), it will allow for a reduction in cost for the development of new electric vehicles by as much as 30 percent, says Oliver Blume, CEO of the Porsche AG. Some 850 automotive engineers from both companies are currently working to make it a reality.
The shared project will materialize both in Ingolstadt and Weissach, with three new model families to be based on the PPE. Two of the three vehicle development projects are spearheaded by Audi and only one by Porsche.
Both carmakers will make use of the same package, wheelbase, and spaciousness offered by the new platform. The first cars developed by the joint workforce are expected to be released by the end of 2021. An Audi e-tron electric SUV
, as well as the Porsche Mission E,
scheduled for release in 2018 and 2019, will not use the PPE platform.
“The PPE is a key piece of the future for us. Features, zero emissions, and profitability make an ideal connection thanks to cooperation that has never been seen before in the auto industry. 1 + 1 equals 3 in this case,”
said Rupert Stadler, CEO of Audi AG.
At the beginning of February, Porsche announced it would double the size
of its investment in electric mobility to six billion euros. The money is intended for the development of the Mission E together with variants and derivatives and electrification and hybridization of the existing product range.
It’s unclear how much would the two brands invest in their joint project, nor if Porsche's announced investment includes the partnership with Audi.