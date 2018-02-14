Porsche-Audi Shared Electric Platform to Be Called PPE

More on this:

1 Porsche and Audi CEOs Talk About Shared Responsibilities in EV Development

2 Audi e-tron Available for Pre-Order in Four EU Countries, Germany Not Among Them

3 Spyshots: Porsche Mission E Breaks Down in the Snow, Cayenne to the Rescue

4 Spyshots: Audi e-tron quattro Spied Up Close, Looks Like a Footballer's EV