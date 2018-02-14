autoevolution
 

Porsche and Audi CEOs Talk About Shared Responsibilities in EV Development

14 Feb 2018, 10:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The fact two companies under the Volkswagen umbrella are joining forces shouldn't come as a surprise, especially since numerous platforms are already shared between the various VW Group brands.
37 photos
Porsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E Concept
Still, those platforms were usually developed by one member, only this time we're talking about full cooperation between Audi and Porsche right from the off. The goal of their get-together is to come up with the best electric vehicle platform that would benefit both brands using as little effort and resources as possible.

Traditional manufacturers recognize the need to show EVs more attention, but after decades - in some cases, over a century - of perfecting the internal combustion engine, the switch can be quite costly. Which is why any decision that could cut the costs is welcome

Both Audi and Porsche are about to launch their first battery-powered vehicles designed from the ground up with this propulsion system in mind - the Audi quattro crossover and the Porsche Mission E sporty sedan - so this joint venture is aimed at unspecified future models.

Porsche is fresh off announcing it would invest six billion euros (nearly $7.5 billion) in its EV efforts, essentially doubling the initial sum. Oliver Blume, the company's CEO suggested the R&D budget was just about two billion euros, with the rest going into building new manufacturing capacities or modifying the existing ones.

Now, though, talking to German publication Stuttgarter-Zeitung together with Audi CEO Rupert Stadler, the two revealed that each company is expected to spend over one billion euros in the joint project, making Porsche's split of the €6 billion seem a bit confusing.

Thanks to the wonder of Google Translate, we can now reproduce the part of the interview where Blume offers some details on how the project works: “We have founded two project houses, one of them at the Audi headquarters in Ingolstadt," the Porsche CEO says. "The second in Weissach, where Porsche has its development center. Audi currently has about 550 developers, Porsche 300. We have introduced two occupancy days per week. Otherwise, the teams work together via video conferencing and Skype. We have distributed the responsibility so that every brand has the vehicle modules that best suits them.”

They say the platform they aim for would work on any type of vehicle, which should be helpful considering Stadler said Audi is looking to follow its first two EVs that are nearly completed with two sedans and two more SUVs. Porsche might focus on SUVs as well next, but should be looking at a battery-powered sports car if it wants to remain credible.
Porsche Mission E audi e-tron quattro Audi Porsche oliver blume Rupert Stadler electric
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  