Porsche and Audi CEOs Talk About Shared Responsibilities in EV Development

More on this:

1 BMW Pledges Increased Transparency for Its Cobalt Sourcing

2 Nissan Exec Brash About Keeping EV Sales Crown: We Don Not Fear the Model 3

3 PARTISAN MOTORS Urges Musk to Send Its "Stronk" Russian SUV into Space Instead

4 Nissan/Infiniti EV Split Revealed, Six Combined Models Coming by 2022

5 Volkswagen to Build 1,500 EVs a Day by 2020 at Its Zwickau Plant