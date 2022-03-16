Seller of a 1972 DeTomaso Pantera Cashes in a Profit of $28,800 After Five-Year Ownership

This sale of a 1972 Pre-L DeTomaso Pantera with some modifications is proof that you can have fun without hemorrhaging cash. After five years and over 4,000 miles driven, the car still got away for $80,000!
Not all cars are created equal and not all vehicles have a memorable place in automotive history. However, DeTomaso has created some coveted vehicles during its existence. The Pantera is one of those cars. This particular model in question has a V8 connected to a ZF manual gearbox and benefitted from servicing done by the owner himself and at the shop as well. Before selling the Pantera, there were a couple of modifications made to it, but none that would affect the car’s powertrain.
Moreover, the vehicle is original and unrestored. It can serve as a great museum piece, although not many agree this car should be kept away from sunlight.
This model was first sold on BaT in 2017 for $51,200 and just recently found itself a new owner for the generous sum of $80,000 – with no reserve being requested. The seller confirmed that they think it’s “went for a fair price.” The Pantera even beat inflation, considering that the $51,200 spent back then is equivalent in purchasing power to about $59,261 today. A good profit was made here.
That being said, it’s important to take into account the fact that different models went for different prices in the past. Some even reached the $137,700 mark this year!
Considering that the Pantera was touted as an Italian-American muscle car, it’s easy to see why it has gathered a passionate community around itself. That may be the reason why the seller was discreetly scolded by some other past and current owners. They said he didn’t drive it enough because the car is still in almost excellent shape after all this time. He answered back and pointed out that fast cars don’t necessarily have to be driven like they were stolen.
Classic cars can become great ownership stories and this 1972 DeTomaso Pantera surely is one. It ensured a profit and made the auctioning community feel a bit alive again.
