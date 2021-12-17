The Perfect De Tomaso Pantera Is This 600 HP Ringbrothers-Nike ADRNLN Build

Back in 2013, the SEMA show in Las Vegas was the place where famed custom house Ringbrothers unveiled a very special interpretation of an aging De Tomaso Pantera, put together with help from none other than apparel company Nike. That car is the one we’re here to talk about today.
Nicknamed ADRNLN, the black and yellow piece of perfection last surfaced, to our knowledge back in 2015, when it managed to sell during an auction held by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona. It went then for $300,000. Probably believing in good luck charms, the current owner will try and sell it in January next year from the lot of the same auction house and in the same location, with no reserve, but with hopes that it will go for more than last time.
Currently “reconditioned and presented in the same Ringbrothers quality,” the build shines much better than it did when it rolled off the doors of its original manufacturer, thanks to subtle, but effective modifications of the body lines and panels.
It’s inside where we get to see the Nike influence, with the driver half of the car draped in black leather and the passenger one in yellow, but also things like a more modern instrument cluster, large screen and modern sound system, and also other equally subtle modifications you can experience in full in the gallery above.
The sharp apparition is even more so mechanically, as instead of the original Ford it had in there, it now rocks a Wegner Motorsports-handled LS3, paired to a ZF 5-speed manual gearbox and capable of developing 600 horsepower. The engine spins 3-piece forged HRE wheels wrapped in Nitto Invo tires.
During its time in this world, the ADRNLN won its share of awards and was even featured in a Petersen Automotive Museum exhibit alongside a 1971 Pantera that belonged to Elvis Presley. You know, in case all the previous bits of info didn’t make this thing appealing enough...
