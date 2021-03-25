1968 Mercury Cougar Muscle Wagon Rendering Is a Coyote at Heart

Most of the famous muscle cars already have a connection to the wagon/shooting brake design. Some of them have gotten actual builds over the years, while the rest have all been rendered. But the Mercury Cougar has somehow escaped this fate.
That changes with this digital creation by wb.artist20, who's envisioned a car that looks more like a classic wagon than anything else. The new cabin looks pretty large and rear passengers are treated to some substantial windows, even though there are no doors back there.
The rear also appears to have a large trunk opening, and these features combined fool you into thinking this was a real vehicle. Of course, Mercury was still popular in the glory days of classic American cars, so it actually had plenty of wagons in its portfolio.
We're talking about Mercury Colony Park. It was large and in charge, a full-size 4-door with wood side paneling. While it did go all the way up to a 430 (7.0-liter) big-block with about 400 horsepower, it wasn't exactly what you'd call a muscle wagon.
To make the Mercury family car truly inspiring, the artist started with a recent restomod that's the talk of the town. We're talking about the "Coyogar" by the Wisconsin-based hot rod builders Ringbrothers. Their frame-off project is the cleanest and most interesting-looking Cougar at the moment, and it comes with lots of Ford goodies.
Under the hood resides a Coyote crate engine with 460 horsepower, hooked up to a 10-speed F-150 gearbox with paddle shifters. It looks like quite the tight squeeze under the hood if you scroll through our photo gallery.
"We put our heart into each car we build, and this Cougar is no exception," said Ringbrothers co-owner Jim Ring. "The finished product is mild and classy, yet any enthusiast instantly knows it's not stock. I imagine this is what Mercury designers would have come up with if they were building the Cougar today."
Ringbrothers builds are pretty crazy, going from a 1948 Cadillac with a modern ATS-V engine under the hood to a bold De Tomaso Pantera that looks like a yellow Ford GT.
The rear also appears to have a large trunk opening, and these features combined fool you into thinking this was a real vehicle. Of course, Mercury was still popular in the glory days of classic American cars, so it actually had plenty of wagons in its portfolio.
We're talking about Mercury Colony Park. It was large and in charge, a full-size 4-door with wood side paneling. While it did go all the way up to a 430 (7.0-liter) big-block with about 400 horsepower, it wasn't exactly what you'd call a muscle wagon.
To make the Mercury family car truly inspiring, the artist started with a recent restomod that's the talk of the town. We're talking about the "Coyogar" by the Wisconsin-based hot rod builders Ringbrothers. Their frame-off project is the cleanest and most interesting-looking Cougar at the moment, and it comes with lots of Ford goodies.
Under the hood resides a Coyote crate engine with 460 horsepower, hooked up to a 10-speed F-150 gearbox with paddle shifters. It looks like quite the tight squeeze under the hood if you scroll through our photo gallery.
"We put our heart into each car we build, and this Cougar is no exception," said Ringbrothers co-owner Jim Ring. "The finished product is mild and classy, yet any enthusiast instantly knows it's not stock. I imagine this is what Mercury designers would have come up with if they were building the Cougar today."
Ringbrothers builds are pretty crazy, going from a 1948 Cadillac with a modern ATS-V engine under the hood to a bold De Tomaso Pantera that looks like a yellow Ford GT.