Rare ‘70s Lamborghini Espada Abandoned for 30+ Years Went Under the Hammer for $35,000

There’s a reason why barn finds attract a lot of attention. Like any other treasure hunt, a prospector will likely stumble upon a find that’ll change their life forever. Last year, Jonny Smith from The Late Brake Show got wind of an exceptional barn find. Unlike other classic cars they’ve featured on the show, this was an ultra-rare supercar – and it came with a rather interesting story.
Rarely do you come across a classic supercar car find that’s been hidden for 30 years. Well, in an out-of-the-way region of Lake District Kendal, England, Johnny bumped into one of the rarest Lamborghini ever produced – a British right-hand Lamborghini Espada V12 with 4,500 miles (7,242 km) on the dash.
Lamborghini produced some 1,200 V12-powered Espadas between 1968 and 1978. About 130 versions came with a right-hand drive – making this find extremely rare. During that era, this classic supercar was christened the ‘Rolls Royce’ of Lamborghini due to its detailed lux interior.
Tucked away in a scenic estate, this ultra-rare supercar from the raging bull had been in hibernation for three decades.
This rare classic could have continued its lengthy slumber hadn’t it been for a certain Dominic, who was commissioned to clear the barn after the owner died. Upon inspection, he discovered the rare gem and immediately contacted The Late Brake Show.
It was covered in owl droppings, which was a blessing in disguise, preventing it from being chewed up by perilous rodents. As it turns out, predator scent (p*ss or poo) is a natural rodent deterrent.
According to Dominic, the initial owner dropped the car at the property for storage and mysteriously disappeared. Never to be seen again. The car was later shipped for auction, and on a recent episode of The Late Brake Show, Johnny did a follow-up.
“The barn find Lambo Espada, well today, we’re deciding to revisit this because it goes under the hammer for sale in half an hour, and I’m curious,” Johnny confessed.
The Lamborghini Espada V12 barn find went under the hammer for £25,000 ($28,589), plus a 25% commission, in total £31,250 ($35,698) under antiques and fine art sale.
“It’s unusual. Probably never get a chance to buy a car like this again,” Mike Ross, the auction winner, said when asked why he bought it. “I’d like to get it running. Get it road worthy first. Maybe drive it first as is,” he added.
