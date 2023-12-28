1970 Ford Mustang SportsRoof Flashes Delightful V8 Mods, Looks Better Than Bumblebee

While it’s true that not all first-generation Mustangs are created equal, you can still end up with something extremely cool by means of restomodding regardless of the original specification. Sure, most of us would still rather have a Boss or a Mach 1, but there’s certainly nothing wrong with a fully refurbished and modified late first-gen Mustang SportsRoof.

25 photos Photo: Bring a Trailer/autoevolution