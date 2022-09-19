1970 Boss 302 Mustang Saved from the Crusher Is a Rare 17-Option Legend

Let’s be honest about it: a Mustang Boss 302 doesn’t deserve anything else than proper storage conditions and to always (but always!) be parked inside away from anything that could pose a threat to its iconic look, be they rain drops or long sun exposure.
And yet, the Boss 302 you’re about to discover is exactly the opposite, as it comes in a super-rough shape that will definitely make diehards angry.
eBay seller All Classic Motors (username fordautolite on the site) says this iconic Ford Mustang was saved from the crusher, and given the Boss 302 is such a special monster, it goes without saying this is something that just had to happen.
On the other hand, while they claim that a restoration is still possible, there’s absolutely no doubt such a project isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s a massive job, that’s for sure, though in the end, a perfectly restored car would be worth quite a small fortune.
Here’s what we know about the car.
This Boss 302 was built at Dearborn and rolled off the assembly lines with the famous 302 4-barrel engine under the hood. Painted in a Lime Metallic finish, the Boss was one of just 4,700 examples with the same paint code.
But what makes it truly rare is the paint and trim code combination, as only 88 such Mustang Sportroof examples ended up being produced.
The equipment list is impressive, to say the least, as the buyer ordered no more, no less than 17 options, including a rear deck spoiler, a traction-lok differential, a Rim Blow-Deluxe steering wheel, AM radio, and Magnum 500 chrome wheels.
None of these are still around today, and this makes perfect sense, given the Boss was aimed for the crusher.
But despite its super-rough shape, the “car” still isn’t selling for cheap, as the owners expect to get no more, no less than $12,500 for it, with no other offers accepted.
