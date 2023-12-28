Your Ford Pickup Truck's Driver Airbag May Become Deactivated, 18,000 Vehicles Recalled

The F-Series pickup truck may be America's number one truck for the 47th consecutive year in 2023, but alas, the F-Series also happens to be a favorite of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The latest recall involving the Ford Motor Company's full-size truck line is a biggie, for the driver's airbag in 17,970 vehicles may become deactivated due to an insufficient weld condition.

32 photos Photo: Ford / edited