Ford F-Series Crowned America's Favorite Truck Yet Again

We're days away from 2023 turning into 2024. Although the final number hasn't been determined yet, Ford claims that F-Series pickup truck sales totaled over 700,000 units in 2023 in the US market.
This, in turn, means that Ford's long-running F-Series pickup truck is America's favorite truck for the 47th year in a row. Dearborn's favorite son further claims that its F-150 PowerBoost is the number one full-size hybrid truck in the United States, while the F-150 Lightning is the number one full-size electric truck.
There is, however, a detail that many peeps are not aware of. More specifically, the Ford Motor Company isn't the number one truck manufacturer in the United States of America. From January 2023 through September 2023, namely the first three quarters of the current year, General Motors delivered more full-size pickup trucks than the Blue Oval did.
Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra deliveries totaled 411,758 and 216,227 units, respectively, in the aforementioned time frame. Over at the Ford Motor Company, the F-Series totaled 573,370 deliveries. 627,985 is a higher number than 573,370, and there's no denying that General Motors will end 2023 on top of FoMoCo in this particular segment.
The only reason why Ford continues to claim the "America's best-selling truck" crown is that crosstown rival General Motors sells full-size trucks under two brands and two nameplates instead of one. You should also be aware that an F-Series is pretty different from an equivalent Silverado, beginning with engine choices. How different, you might ask?
General Motors doesn't have a hybrid, but it does offer all-electric versions of the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500. These zero-emission trucks are based on the BT1 electric vehicle platform for body-on-frame applications, whereas the F-150 Lightning uses a modified F-150 platform. Come 2025, the next generation will transition to a dedicated platform.
At press time, Ford charges $36,570 for the most affordable internal combustion-engined spec available. The Lightning kicks off at $49,995. As per Chevy's online configurator, the Silverado is $36,800 from the outset. As for the Silverado EV, you'll be shocked to find out that the most affordable one – the work-oriented 3WT trim level - retails at $74,800.
With Tesla Cybertruck production slowly but steadily increasing at Gigafactory Texas, the F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV will face stiff competition in 2024. Elon Musk said that it will take 12 to 18 to reach a production rate of 250,000 Cybertrucks per year.
First and foremost, Ford sells you a double-overhead-cam V8 as the standard engine in the Regular Cab XL. By comparison, the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder TurboMax is the standard engine in the Regular Cab WT. You should also be aware that General Motors continues to rely on small-block V8s, while Ford's full-size pickup truck packs the DOHC Coyote V8.
