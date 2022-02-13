1970 Chrysler Newport Barn Find Needs a Good Wash Unless You Like 30-Year-Old Dust

Saving a car that’s been sitting for three decades is no easy business, but this 1970 Chrysler Newport seems ready to make the whole thing much easier.
And it’s all because the car still appears to exhibit a very solid condition, with the interior, in particular, clearly in a very good shape.
eBay seller romanchariotcars hasn’t provided too many details about this Newport, so we’ll just have to rely on the provided photos and our detective skills to figure out if the car is indeed worth restoring or not.
The first thing any potential buyer needs to do is thoroughly wash the Chrysler, as this is the only way to determine just how much metalwork it needs. There are some occasional rust issues here and there, but you should also inspect the floors and the trunk.
However, there’s a good chance no panel replacements would be required, though, on the other hand, the shape of the car seems to suggest the storage conditions haven’t been the worst.
The car still comes with the factory engine under the hood, though at this point, it no longer runs. This kind of makes sense given the many years of sitting, but on the other hand, we have no clue if the 383 (6.2-liter) 2-barrel is turning over or not. If anything, any potential buyer should just check out the Newport in person and therefore figure out if the engine can still be fixed or not.
The odometer indicates 57,000 miles (91,700 km), and it’s believed they are all original.
Unsurprisingly, this Chrysler is unlikely to sell for big bucks, but the bidding has started only recently, so we have approximately one week to see how high the price ends up going. The only bid at the time of writing is just a little over $100, but the auction is still in its early hours.
There’s no reserve in place, so the user who ends up sending the top bid will get their hands on the car.
