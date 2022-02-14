New-Gen Location Service Lets the Pizza Delivery Guy Find You in the Middle of the Desert

Do you remember the time when you were climbing Mount Everest and suddenly started craving for a pizza, but the delivery guy couldn’t figure out where you were?
Well, you probably don’t because this never happened and never will, but what’s way more common is pizza delivery guys failing to find your location.
This is because the software most companies use isn’t necessarily accurate, and more often than not, the delivery persons rely on services like Google Maps for the whole thing.
But Domino’s is planning to make this entire struggle just a bad memory.
The Domino’s Pizza Global Online Ordering, or GOLO, will support what3words for more accurate delivery, so right now, any international franchise can start using this service.
If you’ve never heard of what3words, here’s how it does its magic, making it possible to find the location of a user pretty much anywhere on the planet.
what3words is a new-gen service that divides the entire world into 10-feet (3-meter) squares. Each square has a random address made of three words, so when sharing your location, you just have to provide these three random words.
Someone else using what3words will then be able to figure out where you are with an accuracy of 3 meters, so it goes without saying this platform can provide insane accuracy.
It’s easy to understand how useful this can be for a pizza delivery guy. The only thing they need to do is enter the what3words address of the customer and then go precisely to their location. Of course, this also means that customers themselves would have to use what3words to be able to generate their address, but if Domino’s starts insisting on this, there’s no doubt that sooner or later the whole thing would gain more traction.
what3words is available not only on the web but also via mobile apps for iPhone and Android.
This is because the software most companies use isn’t necessarily accurate, and more often than not, the delivery persons rely on services like Google Maps for the whole thing.
But Domino’s is planning to make this entire struggle just a bad memory.
The Domino’s Pizza Global Online Ordering, or GOLO, will support what3words for more accurate delivery, so right now, any international franchise can start using this service.
If you’ve never heard of what3words, here’s how it does its magic, making it possible to find the location of a user pretty much anywhere on the planet.
what3words is a new-gen service that divides the entire world into 10-feet (3-meter) squares. Each square has a random address made of three words, so when sharing your location, you just have to provide these three random words.
Someone else using what3words will then be able to figure out where you are with an accuracy of 3 meters, so it goes without saying this platform can provide insane accuracy.
It’s easy to understand how useful this can be for a pizza delivery guy. The only thing they need to do is enter the what3words address of the customer and then go precisely to their location. Of course, this also means that customers themselves would have to use what3words to be able to generate their address, but if Domino’s starts insisting on this, there’s no doubt that sooner or later the whole thing would gain more traction.
what3words is available not only on the web but also via mobile apps for iPhone and Android.