One-Owner 1964 Chrysler 300K Parked 42 Years Ago Is an Amazing Unrestored Survivor

A mostly original 1964 Chrysler 300K that has recently been pulled from long-term storage is ready to get back on the road if someone is willing to give it a second chance.
The car was originally parked in a garage back in 1980, but judging from the photos shared online by eBay seller barnescoredrilling, the storage conditions have been close to perfect.
The rust doesn’t seem to be a concern this time, as the car only exhibits a few spots that would have to be fixed as part of a full restoration. There are some occasional dings and bruises, and the paint is mostly original, with the exception of some small parts on the driver's side.
Coming with lots of documentation, this Chrysler 300K is a one-owner survivor that has never been restored, and the best of all is that it still boasts the engine it was born with.
The 1964 Chrysler 300K could be had, no matter if you ordered the 2-door hardtop or the convertible, with a 413 (6.7-liter) engine developing 360 horsepower. The 300K was offered as standard with an automatic transmission, and the same unit still appears to be on the car.
The engine, on the other hand, is apparently locked up from sitting, but the seller claims it should turn over with a little work. Of course, this is something that a good mechanic could easily figure out, so you should head over to Woodinville, Washington, and inspect the car in person before the purchase.
Without a doubt, a Chrysler 300K in such a beautiful condition isn’t something that you come across very often, and this is why quite a lot of people are now fighting to buy the car. The bidding is underway as we speak, and after a few days online, the top offer is getting close to $3,700.
The auction, on the other hand, is projected to come to an end in just 3 days, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how high the price ends up going for such a rare survivor.
