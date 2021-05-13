1969 Pontiac GTO Sees Daylight After 25 Years in Storage, Still Running

3 Pontiac GTO Comes Back to Life Piggybacking on Buick Regal GS in Quick Rendering

Pontiac built more than 72,200 GTOs for model year 1969, out of which over 58,000 cars came with a hardtop body style. The convertible was the second most popular version of the GTO in 1969 with more than 7,300 units. 10 photos



The GTO that we have here is a hardtop that has recently been pulled from storage, and according to the



In fact, it’s a solid candidate for a thorough restoration, as at the first glance, rust shouldn’t be a major concern, with the seller also explaining that many sheet metal body parts are also available as a bonus for whoever buys the car.



While no specifics have been provided on the engine, it’s definitely a good thing it still runs and drives, but of course, if you’re aiming for a restoration to factory specifications, a visual inspection is still strongly recommended.



The



The interior also appears to be in decent condition, though the photos that the seller has provided make it pretty difficult to determine if any big parts are missing or not.



At the end of the day, this GTO is a model that's worth checking out if you're trying to find an original 1969 Pontiac to bring back to factory specifications. The car can be yours for $12,500, and it's parked in Pittsburgh if you want to check it out in person.

