2021 RoadTrek Play Camper Van Unleashes Freedom and Comfort Into the Wild

5 A 1964 Pontiac GTO Really Doesn’t Deserve to Be Abandoned Like This

4 This 1967 Pontiac GTO Needs Lots of Tender Loving Care, America Still Wants It

2 1967 Pontiac GTO Sitting for Years Survived the Vandals, Engine Turns Over

More on this:

One-Owner 1969 Pontiac GTO Parked Since 1985 Boasts Mysterious Original Muscle

Pontiac GTO has a well-deserved place in automotive history books, and when it comes to muscle cars, it makes little sense to discuss how important this particular model has always been for this popular culture that’ll never fade away. 25 photos



The



This GTO is a one-owner car that was originally purchased new in Virginia before eventually being moved to Florida, Hawaii, and California.



eBay seller



As for the overall condition, it looks fair yet it’s far from perfect, with some rust in the outer wheel arches. The seller says some paintwork has already been done at some point, so you should inspect this thoroughly before the purchase.



On the other hand, the under the hood part is as interesting as it is mysterious. While we do know it’s a matching numbers 400 paired with an automatic transmission, no other information has been shared because the owner just wanted to sell the car in its current condition.



“I have not attempted to start or do anything mechanical to the car,” they say.



Without a doubt, this GTO is definitely worth checking out, and this is why the interest in the eBay auction is already so high. The top bid is $14,600, but as said, expect it to skyrocket in the coming days. So overall, the GTO itself is a car that can instantly catch everyone’s attention regardless of its condition, though when you add some original tidbits, a matching numbers engine, and a full history, the excitement really goes through the roof.The 1969 GTO that we have here has everything it needs to become an Internet sensation, and this is the reason more than 30 people are already fighting to get it home as part of a no-reserve auction on eBay. In other words, the highest bidder becomes the new owner of the GTO, and with 5 days still left until the auction comes to an end, there’s a chance its price increased substantially.This GTO is a one-owner car that was originally purchased new in Virginia before eventually being moved to Florida, Hawaii, and California.eBay seller estate-sale-warehouse explains the car is complete and comes with factory air conditioning, power steering and power brakes, but also with the original documentation, receipts, the owner’s manual, and even a copy of the check used to pay for the car.As for the overall condition, it looks fair yet it’s far from perfect, with some rust in the outer wheel arches. The seller says some paintwork has already been done at some point, so you should inspect this thoroughly before the purchase.On the other hand, the under the hood part is as interesting as it is mysterious. While we do know it’s a matching numbers 400 paired with an automatic transmission, no other information has been shared because the owner just wanted to sell the car in its current condition.“I have not attempted to start or do anything mechanical to the car,” they say.Without a doubt, this GTO is definitely worth checking out, and this is why the interest in the eBay auction is already so high. The top bid is $14,600, but as said, expect it to skyrocket in the coming days.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.