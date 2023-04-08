1969 Ford Mustang R-Code Found on a Rotisserie Is a 1-of-1 Puzzle That Requires Assembly

With millions of examples sold in its first few years on the market, you'd be tempted to think that the first-generation Ford Mustang is anything but rare. But while that may be true when we look at the overall numbers, certain versions of the iconic pony car are actually quite difficult to find nowadays.
The list is quite long, too, if we include variants that were built by the hundreds or thousands. Because it would include not only every Shelby-designed iteration but also homologation specials like the Boss 302 and the Boss 429. There's also the California Special or the High Country Special, both sold in select states only.
But that's not to say that other iterations of the first-gen Mustang can't be rare. Especially since certain drivetrain, options, and color combinations can turn a seemingly mundane car into a one-of-one gem. The 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 you see here is one of those vehicles.
Uncovered by classic car prospector Dennis Collins in Edmond, Oklahoma, this Mach 1 is one of almost 300,000 Mustangs built and sold during the 1969 model year. Not exactly impressive, right? But it's also an R-code car, which means it was fitted with a 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet V8, a mill that narrows its production figure to a little over 10,000 examples. Not low enough to be called rare either, but that number becomes smaller and smaller with every single option.
According to the car's Marti Report, it's one of only 216 Mach 1 Cobra Jets ordered with the close-ratio four-speed manual and painted Gulfstream Aqua. Yup, that's one of the rarest colors on the first-gen Mustang regardless of the model year. The Sport Deck rear seats narrow it down even more to only 48 units, while the 3.50 Traction-Lok rear axle turns it into a one-of-20 pony.
But wait, there's more. Of the 20 cars ordered in this configuration, only seven have the Visibility Group, and just two were optioned up with the Deluxe Seat Belts option. Finally, this Mustang is the only one that also came with an AM radio. It's quite amazing how a handful of seemingly mundane options can make such a massive difference and turn a common muscle car into a unique (and valuable) classic.
This Mustang, however, needs a complete restoration to shine again. Last registered in 1990, the pony sat in a garage for decades until the owner began a rotisserie restoration. Sadly enough, he passed away long before he was able to finish it, and Dennis found it was a work-in-progress classic that's been taken apart piece by piece. It was pretty much a life-size puzzle, with most of its pieces scattered around in a couple of rooms.
But here's the good news: Mr. Collins is planning on restoring it to its original specifications, including the rare and desirable Gulfstream Aqua paint. He did mention something about dropping a 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 under the hood instead of the original 428 Cobra Jet (which seems to be missing), but that's not a major setback in the absence of a numbers-matching unit.
Check it out in the video below but make sure you watch until the end if you're also a fan of classic Jeeps. Because Dennis also rescued a special-edition Jeep Wrangler Islander of the YJ variety.
