Jeep Revives Wrangler Islander After 11 Years, Adds Renegade Islander Too

The Wrangler Islander, a special-edition model that can be traced back to 1988, returns to the Jeep lineup after an 11-year hiatus. Jeep now also offers a similar version of the Renegade, a first for the nameplate.
Described as a Wrangler Sport with "upbeat style and summer-fun features," the Wrangler Islander brings together extra standard features, some elements taken off the Rubicon, and enhanced off-road capability. Jeep offers the SUV with standard Command-Trac 4x4 part-time AWD system and a two-speed transfer case with 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, making it more off-road capable than the regular Sport trim.
If you're a fan of the Rubicon, the Wrangler Islander also comes with 17-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires and Rubicon rock rails. A Tiki Bob hood decal sets the exterior apart from the Sport, while the cabin features a Ceramic White mid-bolster, Surf Blue accent stitching, and embroidered Islander logos on the seats.
As far as extra tech goes, Jeep adds a dual-zone climate system and Uconnect 4 with a bigger seven-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability are obviously included. The options list features a three-piece hard-top and the Islander Plus Package by Mopar with grab handles front and rear, cargo tub liner, solid sunbonnet top, and a Tiki Bob soft spare-tire cover.
Jeep offers both two- and four-door versions of the Wrangler Islander edition, and the color palette includes Billet Silver, Black, Chief, Granite Crystal, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Hellayella, Sarge Green, Snazzberry, and Sting-Gray.
Moving over to the Renegade Islander, it is based on the Latitude trim and fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires and the dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The Tiki Bob hood decal, the Surf Blue stitching, and the embroidered Islander logo on the seats are also included. Other extras are Uconnect 4 with the seven-inch display, Keyless Entry with panic alarm, and a remote start system.
Jeep offers two options for this model, the Active Drive full-time 4x4 system and the Alpine White roof for a two-tone look. You can combine it with four available exterior colors, including Bikini, Jetset Blue, Glacier, and Omaha Orange.
How much do they cost? The Wrangler Islander starts from $34,365 for two-door models and from $38,110 for four-door versions, including destination. Those are $5,890 and $6,135 premiums over their respective Wrangler Sport trims. The Renegade Islander starts from $27,675, which is $2,595 more than the Latitude model it is based on. Both models are available through Jeep dealers as we speak.
